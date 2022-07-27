Murray State Basketball Head Coach Steve Prohm Hosts Final Youth Camp of the Summer

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) -- Murray State Basketball Head Coach, Steve Prohm is hosting his final summer camp this week.
Over 100 kids from 2nd-7th grade gathered in the CFSB Center on Wednesday to learn from Coach Prohm, his staff and current Murray State basketball players. News 3 Sports Reporter, Gabi Sorrentino joins us with more from day 3 of the camp.
The Murray State Basketball season is still a few months away, but players were on the court at the CFSB center today getting some work in with 100 of their new fans.
Head Coach, Steve Prohm is no stranger to Murray State youth basketball camps. He enjoys running the camps because he believes it not only benefits the community, but his players as well.
"The opportunity for these campers, these young boys and girls to interact with our players, their parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, our supporters, to see our guys working to build that relationship and connection I think it’s huge,” said Prohm.
Today marked day three of the four day camp. The theme was jersey day. Campers wore their favorite players jersey. The most popular, no other than Ja Morant.
For the campers, these players are their new idols, and Racer players say that is pretty special.
“It's a fun experience to have kids look up to me. I have younger siblings, so I’m used to being a role model for them, so just being an inspiration for these kids to one day be a future Racer," said Sophomore Guard, Brian Moore Jr.
Sophomore Guard JaCobi Wood also commented on being a camp counselor.
“I remember being a young kid at these camps looking up to the players like ‘oh my gosh’ thinking they’re royalty and they look up to us like that, so we just try to take that into consideration and be nice to them for sure.”
With 13 new players on the team, the new look Racers are happy to have these campers support them all season long.
The four day camp wraps up on Thursday. This marks Murray State basketball's final summer camp for this year.