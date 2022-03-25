Murray State announces Steve Prohm returning as head basketball coach

MURRAY (WSIL) -- Murray State Athletics announced the hiring of Steve Prohm as the 17th head coach of the Racers men's basketball program.
He served as assistant and head coach of the Racers from 2005-2015. Prohm left Murray State in June 2015 to serve as head coach at Iowa State University. He led the Cyclones from 2015-21 and won the Big-12 Conference Tournament twice.
"I'm extremely excited and grateful for the opportunity to return to Racer Nation," said newly tabbed head coach Steve Prohm. "I'm thankful for the belief and continued investments ushered by President Bob Jackson, Director of Athletics Kevin Saal and the great people who support our program. During my time away, this program has maintained an elite standard of excellence, consistently producing championship-level teams. Though there have been many great moments and memories all of us have shared, now is the time to shift our focus forward, as we begin a new chapter of Murray State Basketball entering the Missouri Valley Conference. I'm excited to take this journey with you!"
Prohm's run of 104-29 in four seasons as head coach included the Racers winning two Ohio Valley Conference regular season titles in 2012 and 2015 and a game in the 2012 NCAA Tournament.
"As we envisioned the ideal profile for the next Murray State Men's Basketball head coach, it remained abundantly clear a commitment to character, integrity, student-athlete development, community, family and competitive excellence were critically important," said Murray State Director of Athletics, Kevin Saal. "Steve Prohm represents, reflects and personifies these, and many more, qualities. His skill set, experience and genuine love for Murray State will effectively guide our program as we begin our Missouri Valley Conference journey. I could not be more pleased to partner with Steve, Katie, the entire Prohm & Ross families, our staff and Racer Nation in the continued growth and development of Murray State Men's Basketball, and our student-athletes. Racer Nation, please join us in welcoming the Prohm family back home to Murray State University."
Prohm hired Matt McMahon as an assistant coach in 2011 before handing him the reins in 2015, after Prohm took over the Iowa State program. Earlier this week, McMahon was named Head Coach of the LSU Tigers, after seven successful seasons in Murray.