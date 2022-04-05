Murray State A.D. thrilled Football program is joining MVFC

MURRAY, KY (WSIL) - In January, Murray State announced it would join the Missouri Valley Conference starting in July of this year.
The MVC is different than the Missouri Valley Football Conference.
On Monday the Racers football program announced it will join the MVFC next fall.
Talks between Murray State and the MVFC also started in late December, and its now official.
The Racers will become the 12th member of the conference starting in July of 2023.
This is the nation's premier FCS conference. Its members include SIU and Northern Iowa. It also includes powerhouse programs like North Dakota State and South Dakota State.
Racers Athletic Director Kevin Saal is excited for the challenge but knows the program will face some stiff competition in the near future.