Murphysboro Volleyball star Megan McNitt named to AVCA All-American Watch List

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - Murphysboro star Volleyball player Megan McNitt is pretty close to being 100%.
She had sprained her ankle in the off-season and worked her way back on to the court for MHS this year.
Today she was named to the American Volleyball Coaches Association All-American watch list.
McNitt is one of the best players around and this is some watchlist to be on its for seniors only across the nation
This is practice video we captured of her during the first day of open high school practice this year.
The outside hitter is still considering her college options. She told News 3 Sports she wants to play either volleyball or soccer in college.
McNitt is also an academic All-American she hopes to help the squad make a deep playoff run this season.