Murphysboro Volleyball star Megan McNitt at 70%, eyeing full recovery of MCL sprain

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - Murphysboro High School star volleyball player Megan McNitt is doing everything she can to return to the court.
In a soccer game against Carbondale, on March 20th, she rolled her left ankle, Heard a pop, and suffered a Grade 2 to 3 ankle sprain.
This includes partial to full ligament tears.
For McNitt, this injury is a minor setback in what she hopes will be a major comeback.
McNitt was with the Red Devils as they opened summer practice.
Red Devils head coach Kim Cook and her staff expect the rising senior to get better in all areas of the game.
Expectations have always been high for the AVCA Phenom as the Outside Hitter works to get herself back to 100%.
She told us today she is at 70%.
There is no doubt McNitt is one is of the top players in our area.
As she enters her senior year, Coach Cook wants to see her superstar player become more of a leader.
We will continue to follow Megan's journey as she continued to rehab to make a full recovery. We'll hear from here and her travel ball coach later this summer.