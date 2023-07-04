Murphysboro Volleyball standout Megan McNitt improving, now at 80% following ankle sprain

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO. (WSIL) - We continue to follow the comeback recovery story of Murphysboro Volleyball star Megan McNitt.
She is practicing with both the the Red Devils and her club team, Pursuit Volleyball.
She is now about 80% percent recovered from a bad ankle sprain.
The Outside Hitter is spending a lotof time this summer rehabbing.
McNitt is an explosive athlete and is one of the best High School Volleyball players in our area.
The rising senior plays with the prestigious 18-and-under National Club team.
The team is based out of cape and we got a taste of what fast-paced volleyball is like.
It’s all about the volley, slam and spike. Mcnitt is a hitter and slammer!
The American Volleyball Coaches Association phenom is trying to get back to 100%.
Her club coach mylee gannon has no doubt she’ll make a full recovery and return to her old spiking and slamming.