Murphysboro Volleyball downs Cobden in straight sets, continues hot start to season

JONESBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The young High School Volleyball season often lets us get a good look at some non-conference matchups before things start to heat up in a few weeks.
Monday night volleyball had Murphysboro and Cobden faceoff both trying to pick up another win.
The Red Devils took both the first and second set by the same score of 25-9 and received major contributions form Juniors Sara Cook & Megan McNitt.
Cook finished the night with 19 assists, McKnitt had 10 kills including the match winning point.