Murphysboro loses to Sacred Heart-Griffin 51-13; Murphysboro eliminated from playoffs

SPRINGFIELD, IL (WSIL) -- Murphysboro's season came to an end Saturday in the quarterfinals of the Class 4A IHSA playoffs.
The Red Devils found themselves down after the first 15 seconds of the game and could never record as Sacred Heart-Griffin prevailed, 51-13, in high school football action in Springfield.
Murphysboro ended the season at 9-3 and advanced to the third round of the IHSA playoffs after wins over Columbia (41-28) in the first round and a 22-16 upset of the previously undefeated Macomb Bombers in round two.
The game started strong for the Cyclones as senior KeShon Singleton returned the opening kick-off 75 yards for the touchdown. After the two-point conversion, Sacred Heart-Griffin led 8-0.
After a turnover on downs by the Red Devils, SHG quickly moved down the field for its first official time on offense. The Cyclones made it 14-0 after a short touchdown from quarterback Ty Lott, his first of two rushing scores on the day.
On the first play by Murphysboro after the rushing touchdown, Red Devils quarterback Drew Caldwell threw an interception to DeAndre Stewart after scrambling out of the pocket.
Then, on the first play after the turnover, Lott connected on a 44-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jake Hamilton to make it 22-0 with just over five minutes left in the first quarter.
Right before the end of the quarter, Lott found a wide-open Bill Sanders from 26-yards out to extend the Cyclones' lead to 28-0.
Devon Clemons rushed for 81 yards and a touchdown on 22 attempts in the loss. Caldwell threw for 99 yards on 8 for 16 passing to go along with one touchdown and an interception.
His touchdown was from inside the 5-yard line to fellow senior Kevin Hale.
No. 2 Sacred Heart-Griffin (12-0) will now face No. 4 Rochester (11-1) with the winner moving on to the Class 4A state championship game.