Murphysboro Hoops ready for round three against Benton, eyes sweep over Rangers

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- It's hard to beat a good team three times in one season but Murphysboro basketball will try to bust that myth on Wednesday night.
MHS will go for the clean sweep of Benton at the home of the Rangers when the teams meet in the IHSA 2A regional semifinals.
The red devils were up and active in practice today. The team is coming off a 51-34 opening round playoff victory over West Frankfort.
For the 8th straight year, the Red Devils program under head coach Darryl Murphy has won at least 20 games.
Round 3 of the Murphysboro/Benton battle on Wednesday night should be a tight one.
The Red Devils earned a 7 point victory in the first matchup, then won by 6 points in the second meeting.
The team says they want to keep wearing their jerseys for at least one more game.
It should be a good one inside the Rich Herrin Gymnasium. We'll have highlights from this one on Wednesday night here on News 3.