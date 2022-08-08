Murphysboro High School Volleyball Holds First Fall Practice

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The High School volleyball season is just two weeks away. Monday officially marked the start of Murphysboro High School's Fall season.
The volleyball team is holding tryouts this week in order to solidify their roster for the upcoming season.
Over 20 athletes gathered in the Murphysboro High School gym today to show off their skills in front of the Red Devil coaches. They are all competing for a spot on the team.
The first official practice of the year got underway Monday morning. The main focus today was drills. Players worked on their serving, setting and blocking.
This year's team is very young with just one senior on the roster, but they have big goals for the upcoming season.
Head Coach, Kim Cook shared her excitement level going into the first day of practice.
The Red Devils open up their 2022-2023 season away at Metro-East Lutheran on Aug. 23.