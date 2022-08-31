Murphysboro High School Running Back Devon Clemons Named WSIL Athlete of the Week

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The high school fall sports season is officially here which means it’s time for our News 3 Athlete of the Week award. Every Wednesday, we will honor a local high school athlete that went above and beyond.
This week’s recipient is a Murphysboro Red Devil.
Murphysboro High School Senior running back, Devon Clemons could not be stopped in week one against Carbondale.
The Red Devils running back ran for 176 yards and found the end zone three times in a lopsided 41-20 season-opening victory over the Terriers.
His remarkable performance earned him our first Athlete of the Week award.
"I’m very honored, but I can’t take all the credit for this award. I would like to thank my offensive line for blocking as well as they did the other night. I would also like to thank my defense for doing as well as they did stopping Carbondale’s offense,” said Clemons.
MHS Head Coach, Gary Carter says he knows what Clemons is capable of and believes the star running back will continue to shine as the season progresses.
"You know he’s got good speed. He’s a kid that can run over you, so that’s kind of hard to tackle a guy like that. I’m glad he’s on our team, he had a great game and I expect more out of him as the games go on."
Clemons and the Murphysboro Red Devils are back in action this Friday night. They are hosting Anna-Jonesboro for their home opener.
You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday here on News 3.