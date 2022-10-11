Murphysboro High School QB Drew Caldwell Named WSIL Athlete of the Week

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- Week eight of the high school football season is just two days away and we have just two weeks left in the regular season.
Before we head into the final stretch, let’s take a look back at one player who had an impressive game in week seven and helped his team to a big River to River Conference win.
Murphysboro High School quarterback, Drew Caldwell has been a huge asset for the Red Devils all season.
The QB has 14 touchdowns this year – which leads all Southern Illinois quarterbacks. The senior was a key factor in the MHS conference win over Harrisburg on Friday night.
He made two big time throws that led to Red Devil touchdowns. His impressive performance throughout the season and win on Friday night makes him our WSIL Athlete of the Week.
“It means a lot, honestly, it feels great. I didn’t expect it, but can’t give all of the credit to myself, my o-line does a great job blocking, and everyone else gets the job done, so it’s a team effort,” said Caldwell.
Murphysboro Head Coach Gary Carter says Caldwell is a great player, but he is an even better person and someone that he relies on to lead by example on and off the football field.
“He runs the show, so he’s got to be hitting on all cylinders and he plays a hard position. I mean the quarterback position is probably the hardest on the field. He does a great job of managing the game. He’s improved this year on his reads and things like that, and he can also run the ball a little bit. He’s definitely a big factor for our team.”
Drew Caldwell and the 6-1 Murphysboro Red Devils are on the road Friday night for a huge River to River Conference match-up with 6-1 Benton. In Murphysboro, I’m Gabi Sorrentino, News 3 Sports.
You can catch our next Athlete of the Week presentation next Wednesday here on News 3.