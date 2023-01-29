Murphysboro High School Inducts Six Athletes and Three Teams into 2023 HOF Class

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- It was quite the weekend for Murphysboro High School athletics. The Red Devils earned a big 51-27 victory over Greenville in the Panther showcase on Saturday morning. On Saturday night, the school inducted six new players and three teams into its Hall of Fame.
Several MHS legends gathered at the school's annual Hall of Fame banquet, the 2023 class is a star-studded one.
Six athletes and three teams make up this year's Hall of Fame class for the Red Devils.
The class was headlined by NBA Champion and All-Star, Flynn Robinson. Robinson was born in Murphsyboro and played for MHS in the late 1950's.
The point guard was selected by the Cincinatti Royals in the 1965 NBA draft and also played for the Lakers.
Robinson passed away in 2013, but his brother Archie Hodge was there on Flynn's behalf.
"He would be very surprised; he would be happy. He would be happy that people would not forget about him. This will be his third Hall of Fame. He is in the Wyoming Hall of Fame, Elgin Hall of Fame but getting it from his hometown would be even more special, so he would be elated," said Hodge.
Fellow inductee, Gib Snyder added, "It is really fantastic, especially tonight I'm going in with Flynn Robinson who played in the NBA. I was always a big fan, but to be inducted in the same night as him, it is an honor to be inducted period but to go in with him is a special honor."
All of us here at News 3 want to extend our congratulations to all the inductees of the 2023 Murphysboro Hall of Fame class.