Murphysboro High School Basketball Coach Honored for 500th Win

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- Murphysboro High School's boy's basketball coach Daryl Murphy was honored before Saturday's varsity game for his 500th win with the team.
Last night was a night to remember for coach. Just two days after Christmas, the Red Devils coach earned his 500th win at Murphysboro High School.
Before Saturday night's game against Harrisburg, Coach Murphy and his family celebrated that milestone win, which came back in December against Okawville.
The ceremony was long overdue. Murphysboro Mayor Will Stephens presented Murphy with a ball commemorating his 500th victory. Mayor Stephens even went a step further.
As of Saturday, every Feb. 12 will now be Daryl Murphy day. The Red Devils head coach now has a day named after him, something not many people get to say.
The ceremony was not a shock to coach nor his family, but having a day named after him was something that left him stunned.
The achievement is something Murphy will never forget. It's now 500 wins and counting for the Red Devils head coach at MHS.