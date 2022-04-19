Murphysboro H.S. Basketball Coach Daryl Murphy named IBCA Coach of the Year

MURPHYSBORO, IL - (WSIL) - Murphysboro Head boys basketball Coach Daryl murphy is one of the best in the business.
Today the Red Devils head man was named the Illinois high school Coach of the Year by the IBCA.
A big congrats to coach Murphy and the entire Red Devils team.
Murphy guided the Red Devils to a 28-3 record and deep playoff run.
This is video from February where Murphy was honored for capturing his 500th victory at Murphysboro.
Coach Murphy has 563 career wins and counting.
Despite missing the state tournament, The Red Devils were a perfect 15-0 at home and went 9-1 in conference play.
Murphysboro earned post-season wins over Johnston city and Carterville, but fell to Nashville in the sectional semifinals.