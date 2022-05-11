Murphysboro Girls Soccer Team Advances to IHSA 1A Regional Championship

MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- The High School Girls Soccer post-season is here. Wednesday was day one of the IHSA 1A girls soccer Regional Tournament at Murphysboro High School.
The second Semi-Final of the day featured Murphysboro and Massac County. The winner will head to the Championship on Saturday.
Both teams looking to win and advance, the game got off to a slow start.
17 minutes left in the first half, still a scoreless game. Alexis Blevens gives it to Megan McNitt, she puts it right into the corner of the goal. The Red Devils get on the board first 1-0.
Six minutes later, Murphysboro leads 3-0, Captain Annie decker finds McNitt, she beats her defender and shoots this one right over the goalie. Red Devils make it a 4-goal lead. Decker breaks the school record for career assists.
Just under 10 minutes left in the first, Murphysboro with another goal, this time Captain Bela Cerrato taps it in off the corner kick. Red Devils go up 6-0.
They go on to shut-out the Massac County Lady Patriots, 8-0 the final. Murphysboro will face Freeburg in the Regional Championship Saturday at 11 a.m.