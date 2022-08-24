Murphysboro Football seeks strong start in 2022

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) --Football Friday is almost here and we can not wait, and neither can the Murphysboro Red Devils.
The Red Devils are seeking a red hot start when they visit Carbondale to open the season.
MHS went 6-3 last season and 4-1 in conference play.
The squad is hoping to build off their successful season last year, that starts on Friday night against the Terriers.
Murphysboro ended its playoff run with a loss to Breese Central on the road.
With multiple players returning, head coach Gary Carter said the ceiling is high for where the team can go this year.
We'll have a live report from the Murphysboro - Carbondale game during our season opening edition of sports extra which starts this Friday night at 6:30.