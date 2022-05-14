Murphysboro Falls to Freeburg in IHSA 1A Regional Championship

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- The High School Girls Soccer postseason is officially underway. Murphysboro High School hosting the IHSA 1A Girls Soccer Regional Tournament Saturday morning.
The game featured the Red Devils hosting the Freeburg Lady Midgets. The winner will be crowned champions and will head to sectionals.
Under 10 minutes left in the first half, Red Devils trail 4-0, looking to get on the board. Senior captain, Annie Decker sends a rainbow ball over the goalies head and into the left corner. She was excited. Murphysboro cuts the lead to three.
A few minutes later, Freeburg threatening. Avery Hesseldenz tries to get the sharp-angle goal, but MHS goalie Bailey Summers makes a great save to keep it at 4-1.
Halfway through the4 second half now, Emma Benkendorf with some fancy footwork, she kicks this one out of the goalies reach and into the goal. Lady Midgets lead by 4.
Freeburg goes on to win the 1A Regional Championship 5-1, ending the Red Devils season. Head Coach Michael Lydy shared his thoughts on the game.
Congratulations to Murphysboro on a great 2022 season.