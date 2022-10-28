Murphysboro Cruises Past Columbia 41-28, Advances to Second Round of IHSA Football Playoffs

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) -- Round one of the 2022 IHSA Football Playoffs kicked off with a Friday night lights match-up between No. 6 Murphysboro and No. 11 Columbia. The Red Devils cruised past the Eagles winning 41-28.
The Red Devils were pumped up to play in front of their huge home crowd. Karmelo Abernathy picked off Dominic Voegele on Columbia's first drive of the game. He ran it back into Eagles territory, but Murphysboro could not capitalize.
Next drive for Columbia, Voegele found Zach Wetzel in stride, he's into Red Devil territory. A few plays later, Cameron Janik fights his way into the end zone for six. Columbia strikes first and leads 7-0.
Into the second quarter, game tied at seven, Drew Caldwell airs it out to Abernathy who hauls it in for a big gain. Devon Clemons would finish the drive off with a touchdown run. Red Devils take the lead, 14-7.
Murphysboro grabbed another touchdown before the half, and they would go on to win 41-28 the final, advancing to the second round of the playoffs.
News 3 sports has learned Murphysboro will play on Saturday next week. We will let you know who they will face this weekend here on News 3.