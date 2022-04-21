 Skip to main content
Murphysboro Basketball coach Daryl Murphy reflects on Coach of Year honor

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - On Tuesday, Murphysboro Boys Basketball coach Daryl Murphy was named the IBCA Coach of the Year.

It's a prestigious honor, and one Murphy is very deserving of. It's s also not the first time he won this award.

The Red Devils head man led the team to a deep playoff run.

Murphy was named the High School Boys Basketball coach of the year and guided the Red Devil to a 28 and 3 record and pair of postseason wins.

He won this award back in the 20-19 - 20-20 season.

One of the most memorable parts of the year came back in February, where murphy was honored for capturing his 500th victory at Murphysboro during the season.

We spoke with Coach Murphy and he says this award stands out to him, but he plans to win a whole lot more of these in the future.

