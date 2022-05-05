Murphysboro Ball Girls make major impact on program

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - If you have been to a Murphysboro Girls Soccer game this season, than you may have seen these young ball girls.
These girls are not on the teams roster but are certainly an important part of the Red Devils program, and as I found out they are making quite an impact on the team.
It’s another night of Murphysboro High School Girls Soccer.
But on this night the focus is on the program’s ball Girls. Their main job is to keep the game moving. The girls say they enjoy being part of the team and the game day experience.
"They do some tricks that we don’t know most of the time so we get to learn that stuff.”
"One of my favorite things to do is to play soccer and I love watching them play too."
“Watching them score goals.”
"Probably seeing the girls win games and score goals"
"It’s really fun to watch and fun to be with my friends.”
The team says the bond they have formed with these younger girls is extremely beneficial for several reasons.
"This is second, third, and fourth graders and the beauty of that is that they're doing a better job than most of middle school and high schoolers because they're in tune with the game and they've been looking at our young ladies my players for years and so it's I been a nice relationship for both of them, Head Coach Mike Lydy said."
"If I did not have them, I would not be here."
“Having them cheer us on as we are dribbling down the soccer field yelling at us to go, go score it's really heartfelt and really means a lot, Senior Annie Decker said."
"They really boost our spirits out on the field and when we need a breath of fresh air we can always look over at them and they are waving at us or saying good job, good kick or go score, Sr. Bella Cerrato said."
"It's something I look forward to as a soccer player to see them come out here and be excited to watch us play. They are really big fans for us it's super cool."
While there are a handful of ball ready at every match expect what does the future look like?"
"I'm hoping in about four or five years they'll be an active part of the program."
“I hope to one day play soccer on this field and to play soccer for the rest of my life.”