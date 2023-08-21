Multiple Southern Illinois high school football games delayed due to heat

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A number of local high school football games in Southern Illinois have been delayed due to the high temperatures.
More than half of the scheduled games were planned to start at 7 p.m. with a few games starting at 8 p.m.
However, due to the hot temperatures, some games have been moved to a later time.
Below are the new scheduled times for the area...
Friday, August 25th
Start time: 7 p.m.
- Carterville @ Benton
- West Frankfort @ Massac County
- Du Quoin @ Chester
- Christopher/Zeigler @ Johnston City
- Red Bud @ Pinckneyville
- Carmi-White County @ Flora
- Edwards County @ Eldorado
Start time: 7:30 p.m.
- Carbondale @ Murphysboro/Elverado
Start time: 8 p.m.
- Anna-Jonesboro @ Harrisburg
- Sesser-Valier/Waltonville @ Hamilton County
Saturday, August 26th
Start time: 7 p.m.
- Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo
- Marion @ Herrin
We will update this story if/as more games are rescheduled.