...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM CDT
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values of
105 to 115 expected.

* WHERE...Southern Illinois and southeast Missouri along with
the westernmost portions of southwest Indiana and western
Kentucky.

* WHEN...From noon today to 10 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...This will likely be the worst heat wave
we have experienced this summer in terms of duration. The
multiple day aspect of this excessive heat will add to the
impact.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Multiple Southern Illinois high school football games delayed due to heat

Several high school football games pushed back due to excessive heat

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- A number of local high school football games in Southern Illinois have been delayed due to the high temperatures.

More than half of the scheduled games were planned to start at 7 p.m. with a few games starting at 8 p.m.

However, due to the hot temperatures, some games have been moved to a later time. 

Below are the new scheduled times for the area...

Friday, August 25th

Start time: 7 p.m.

  • Carterville @ Benton
  • West Frankfort @ Massac County
  • Du Quoin @ Chester
  • Christopher/Zeigler @ Johnston City
  • Red Bud @ Pinckneyville
  • Carmi-White County @ Flora
  • Edwards County @ Eldorado

Start time: 7:30  p.m.

  • Carbondale @ Murphysboro/Elverado

Start time: 8 p.m.

  • Anna-Jonesboro @ Harrisburg
  • Sesser-Valier/Waltonville @ Hamilton County

Saturday, August 26th

Start time: 7 p.m.

  • Mt. Vernon @ Waterloo
  • Marion @ Herrin

We will update this story if/as more games are rescheduled.

