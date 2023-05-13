Mt. Vernon softball star Justice Malone signs NLI with Ivy League Dartmouth

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - Staying with Softball one of the best high school players in our area is joining the Big Green.
Mt. Vernon's Justice Malone is ready for a new chapter at ivy league Dartmouth
Malone is definitely ready to compete at the Division I level. In fact, she plays on the same travel league team as Carterville standout.
Doyle is a Tennessee signee.
As for Malone, her coaches told News 3, she is like a coach on the field.
She says she a one big message for all those young softball players in our region.