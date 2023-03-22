Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The National Weather Service in Paducah KY has issued a Flood
Warning for the following rivers in Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Widespread heavy rainfall is expected tonight into Friday night
across the area.  Rainfall totals of 3 to 4 inches with localized
higher amounts will cause significant rises on the Big Muddy River.
At Plumfield, the current forecast has the river cresting a half
foot above flood stage Sunday evening. At Murphysboro, the current
forecast crest is 3.5 feet above flood stage Wednesday afternoon.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield and Murphysboro...
Minor flooding is forecast.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM LATE SATURDAY NIGHT TO LATE TUESDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...From late Saturday night to late Tuesday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:30 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
early Sunday morning to a crest of 20.5 feet Sunday evening.
It will then fall below flood stage early Tuesday morning.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.


&&

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING THROUGH LATE
FRIDAY NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From this evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Forecast rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are expected
across the Watch area. Locally higher totals to 5 inches are
possible, especially where thunderstorms occur or repeat over
the same areas. These amounts may lead to flooding of creeks,
streams, and roads.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen

  • Updated
  • 0

Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen
Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Former Mount Vernon High School standout Walker Brockhouse is now in the MLB.

The Rend Lake College grad has spent time in the Astros organization as a relief pitcher.

On Wednesday, he was in the bullpen for Houston as they took on the Mets in a spring training game.

The 24-year-old was actually in our area last February. The former Rams pitcher came back to his high school to help run a baseball clinic for players in high school.

The Southern Illinois product is spending some time giving back to those who have big baseball dreams in his hometown.

Brockhouse is in the big leagues now, but he will never forget where he came from.

Brockhouse was in the bullpen for Wednesday's game, but did not see any action in the Astros 5-2 loss to the Mets. We'll see if Walker is able to keep his roster spot.

MLB opening day is just 8 days away on March 30th.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you