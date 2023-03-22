Mt. Vernon & Rend Lake grad Walker Brockhouse lands spot in Astros Bullpen

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Former Mount Vernon High School standout Walker Brockhouse is now in the MLB.
The Rend Lake College grad has spent time in the Astros organization as a relief pitcher.
On Wednesday, he was in the bullpen for Houston as they took on the Mets in a spring training game.
The 24-year-old was actually in our area last February. The former Rams pitcher came back to his high school to help run a baseball clinic for players in high school.
The Southern Illinois product is spending some time giving back to those who have big baseball dreams in his hometown.
Brockhouse is in the big leagues now, but he will never forget where he came from.
Brockhouse was in the bullpen for Wednesday's game, but did not see any action in the Astros 5-2 loss to the Mets. We'll see if Walker is able to keep his roster spot.
MLB opening day is just 8 days away on March 30th.