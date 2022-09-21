Mt. Vernon High School Running Back Ethan Rivera Grabs WSIL Athlete of the Week Award

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Week five of the high school football season is just two days away and believe it or not, we are almost half way through the season.
Before we head into week 5, let’s take a look back at one player who had an impressive game in week 4 and helped his team to a big win.
Every Wednesday on News 3, we will honor a local high school athlete that went above and beyond. This week’s athlete is a Mount Vernon Ram.
Mt. Vernon High School senior running back, Ethan Rivera was unstoppable on Friday night.
The Rams RB had 225 rushing yards and found the end zone five times as the Rams won 68-41 in a shoot-out game against conference rival, Althoff Catholic.
His impressive performance helped MVHS move to 3-1 and remain at the top of the South Seven Conference standings.
The power-house running back scored half of the teams touchdowns, which is why he earns our Athlete of the Week award.
"It feels amazing. We’ve got all of these players out here playing hard, the whole team’s playing hard. Coaching staff is working hard and to really put out like that last Friday. It was really something special,” said Rivera.
Although Rivera was proud of his performance, he says he could not have done it without the big guys up front.
"Our O-line for sure. I would say our o-line is the best in the South Seven. We are a huge, big unit. We all work together, we’re smooth together and it’s really something cool to see.”
Ethan's five touchdowns in a single game tied a school record. Rams head coach Dan Mings is always impressed by Rivera’s performance and believes the seniors production will only increase as the season goes on.
“For him to be able to come out and do it game in, game out, week-in week-out, practice in, practice out, he really doesn’t miss a beat. You see from some of the runs he has, he’s awful tough to bring down. It’s a pretty impressive thing to watch him run and do the things that he does.”
Ethan and the 3-1 Mt. Vernon Rams are on the road this Friday night. They are travelling to Marion for a big South Seven conference match-up. You can catch our next athlete of the week presentation next Wednesday here on News 3.