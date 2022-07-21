 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM SATURDAY TO 8 PM CDT
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 107 expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana and portions western Kentucky and
southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM Saturday to 8 PM CDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Mt. Vernon High School Holds Camp with Former Basketball Head Coach

  • Updated
  • 0
MVHS Basketball Camp

MOUNT VERNON (WSIL) -- Local athletes found a way to beat the heat Thursday by staying inside. Mt. Vernon High School held the final day of Doug Creels' offensive skills basketball camp today.

The camp is a great way for young kids who are serious about improving their skills to keep playing during the summer.

Boys and girls in grades 4-12 gathered in Mount Vernon's High School gym today for day four of the event.

Campers got the chance to hear from former MVHS Head Coach, Doug Creel, who hosted the camp, as well as some current Rams coaches on what skills they can improve on.

Campers participated in drills to work on different aspects of their game including ball handling, passing, footwork moves, as well as several shooting contests throughout the day.

Coach Creel stressed the importance of learning some of these skills for players futures.

Coach Creel's camp came to a close Thursday afternoon.

Gabi welcomes all stories at any level of sports, indoors and outdoors. For all story ideas, email Gabi at gsorrentino@wsiltv.com.

Sports Reporter/Anchor

Gabi Sorrentino is a Sports Reporter and Anchor for News 3. From breaking news to enterprise stories, Gabi has a passion for covering underreported stories on and off the field.

