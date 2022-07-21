Mt. Vernon High School Holds Camp with Former Basketball Head Coach

MOUNT VERNON (WSIL) -- Local athletes found a way to beat the heat Thursday by staying inside. Mt. Vernon High School held the final day of Doug Creels' offensive skills basketball camp today.
The camp is a great way for young kids who are serious about improving their skills to keep playing during the summer.
Boys and girls in grades 4-12 gathered in Mount Vernon's High School gym today for day four of the event.
Campers got the chance to hear from former MVHS Head Coach, Doug Creel, who hosted the camp, as well as some current Rams coaches on what skills they can improve on.
Campers participated in drills to work on different aspects of their game including ball handling, passing, footwork moves, as well as several shooting contests throughout the day.
Coach Creel stressed the importance of learning some of these skills for players futures.
Coach Creel's camp came to a close Thursday afternoon.