Mt. Vernon High School Football Looks to Bounce Back After 0-9 Season

MOUNT VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Friday night lights is a little over 24 hours away and teams are getting their last bit of preparations in for week one of the season.
Every team wants a chance at a State Championship, and they will have a chance to prove themselves in the first week.
The Mt. Vernon Rams are one team that's looking to prove themselves with a hot start in week one.
After a disappointing 0-9 record last season, a new season gives the team a chance to hit the reset button on a forgetful couple of years.
The Rams last win came during the shortened Covid-19 Spring 2021 season. The team went 1-4 that season.
Their victory against Althoff Catholic marked their only win in the last three seasons.
With an entirely new roster and new season ahead of them, Head Coach Dan Mings is ready to turn over a new leaf for the program.
The Rams will kickoff their season Friday night against the visiting Taylorville Tornadoes.