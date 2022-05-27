Mt. Vernon High School Alum Assigned to Astros High-A Affiliate

MT. VERNON (WSIL) - Former Mt. Vernon High School star pitcher, Walker Brockhouse was recently assigned to the Houston Astros High-A affiliate, the Asheville tourists.
Last year, the former Rams stand-out was a reliever for the Fayetteville Woodpeckers, the Low-A affiliate of the Astros.
Now, he's one step closer to the MLB. The Tourists compete in the High-A East Division, which is one step down from Double-A ball.
Brockhouse returned to his old stomping grounds in February to speak with campers at a clinic at Mt. Vernon High School. He spoke about his journey to play professional baseball and even participated in some drills.
Brockhouse spoke with News 3 about his dream of playing professional baseball.
We wish Brockhouse the best of luck this season!