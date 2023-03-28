Mt. Vernon Girls Soccer holds ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new turf, Lady Rams defeat Du Quoin 3-1

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Anyone who's been around spring sports knows nothing can alter plans like mother nature.
Mount Vernon was all set to unveil the new turf at the high school, but heavy rain last week forced them to postpone the ceremony.
Some things are worth waiting for!
On Tuesday night they were able to have the ribbon cutting ceremony.
The community raised over $300,000 to help fund the project. Several of those donors were on hand along with school administrators and fans.
The new turf will benefit more than just the football team.
The Lady Rams went on to defeat Du Quoin 3-1.