...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Murphysboro.
Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

.Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The
river has crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to
crest in moderate flood at Murphysboro Wednesday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until late Friday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
Friday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Mt. Vernon Girls Soccer holds ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new turf, Lady Rams defeat Du Quoin 3-1

  Updated
  • 0
MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- Anyone who's been around spring sports knows nothing can alter plans like mother nature.

Mount Vernon was all set to unveil the new turf at the high school, but heavy rain last week forced them to postpone the ceremony.

Some things are worth waiting for!

On Tuesday night they were able to have the ribbon cutting ceremony.

The community raised over $300,000 to help fund the project. Several of those donors were on hand along with school administrators and fans.

The new turf will benefit more than just the football team.

The Lady Rams went on to defeat Du Quoin 3-1.

Tags

