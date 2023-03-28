Mt. Vernon Girls Soccer holds ribbon cutting ceremony to unveil new turf, Lady Rams defeat Du Quoin 3-1

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Illinois... Big Muddy River near Murphysboro. Big Muddy River near Plumfield. .Minor to moderate flooding continues along the Big Muddy River. The river has crested at Plumfield. Meanwhile, the river is forecast to crest in moderate flood at Murphysboro Wednesday night. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. && ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE FRIDAY MORNING... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield. * WHEN...Until late Friday morning. * IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly bottomland and surrounding low lying areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 8:30 PM CDT Tuesday the stage was 21.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage Friday morning and continue falling to 16.7 feet Tuesday evening. - Flood stage is 20.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood &&