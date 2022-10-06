Mt. Vernon Football plays with ineligible player, forced to give up two wins

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - The Mt. Vernon football program is having a season to remember.
The Rams failed to win a game over the last 3 years, now they are 4-2 and sit in second of the South 7 conference.
However, the team was forced forfeit a pair of win due ineligible player on the roster.
The forfeits will be counted against the team in their victories over triad on September 9th and against Belleville Althoff on September 16th.
Rams Head Coach Dan Mings tells News 3 sports that this was an administrative mistake and that he had no idea until last Thursday heading into the teams game against Carbondale.
Before the news Mt. Vernon was 2-1 in conference play, now suddenly they are sitting at .500
The school's superintendent says quote "At no time did any member of the mount. Vernon township high football coaching staff have any knowledge of the eligibility of this player."
Administration would like to apologize to our coaches, players, staff and community for the procedural oversight."
It also says the school has taken steps to ensure this violation never occurs again.
The Rams are home to battle Cahokia on Friday night.