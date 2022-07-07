Mt. Vernon Football holds youth camp

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) - A familiar face is returning to the sides lines at Mt. Vernon High School.
Dan Mings is once again the head football coach for the Rams.
He's coming in with a lot of work ahead of him.
This week the Rams are hosting their youth football camp.
Around 30 kids are participating this week. It's non-contact with no pads.
Coach Mings says the idea is simply to get the youth excited again about rams football.
That's because numbers have been an issue for Mt. Vernon over the years.
Mings says just under 30 kids were part of the high school football program at the end of last year.
Although these kids won't help with the numbers this year Mings says the idea is to re-build the program starting from the ground up.
"With the young ones you try and make it as fun as you possibly can to where they want to gravitate back toward the program so that's what we're doing with the younger kids. It's not a real high intensity type of thing. We try to introduce them and bring them back into the family and make them feel comfortable in the family so when they get to high school, it's sort of a seamless transition."