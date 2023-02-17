 Skip to main content
Mt. Vernon Defeats Marion for Third-Straight Girls Basketball 3A Regional Championship

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The top-seeded Mt. Vernon Lady Rams won their third-straight 3A Regional Championship on Thursday night, defeating No. 3 Marion, 81-55.

Lady Wildcats all-time leading scorer, Jerzy Bittle was hot early, she knocked down a three-pointer to tie the game up early in the first quarter. 

But Mt. Vernon's defense was outstanding. Justice Malone had a team-high 22 points. The Lady Rams went up 18 with her steal and score in the second quarter.

Bittle ended her career with a game-high 28 points, but the MVTHS defense was too much. They rolled to a 26-point win. 

Following the game, two Lady Rams spoke about winning their third- straight regional championship. 

With the win, Mt. Vernon advances to the 3A Sectional Semifinal in Centralia on Tuesday night where they will face the number six seed, East St. Louis at 7:30 p.m. 

