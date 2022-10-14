Mt. Vernon Beats Centralia 35-7, Claims Share of South 7 Conference Championship

MT. VERNON, IL (WSIL) -- It will be a fight to the finish in the South Seven Conference. Mt. Vernon back at home for the second straight week. The Rams entertaining 5-2 Centralia. News 3's Paul Wilcoxen was at the game and shares the story.
It was the Annual Pink out game tonight in Mt. Vernon as the Rams hosted Centralia.
Late in the first quarter the Rams get a turnover, but the game was scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
In the second, the Rams picked up a two-yard touchdown from Ethan Rivera to go up 7-0.
Mt. Vernon tacked on another score here from short distance, this time a five yarder by Fischer Davis to give the Rams a 14-0 lead.
Still in the second quarter, the Rams' defense stepped up, stripping Centralia quarterback Carson Green of the Football. It was recovered by Mt. Vernon.
That set things up for Rams quarterback Payton McMillan to connect with Dashawn Baker for 30 yards.
Rams go on to win 35 to 7 and claim a share of the South Seven conference championship.
