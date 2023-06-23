Mount Vernon High School Holds First Girls Soccer Camp in School History

MOUNT VERNON, Ill. -- The Mount Vernon Rams girls soccer team made history this week. The Lady Rams held their first-ever camp and had a great turnout.
Over 25 soccer players from 3rd-9th grade spent the morning on the Mount Vernon High School football field learning from current Lady Rams players, second-year head coach, Rob Kennedy and Assistant Coach, Hannah Finney.
The two-day camp is focused on getting little Rams interested in playing high school soccer. Campers worked on multiple drills for dribbling, passing and shooting. They also played some 2 v 2 and one-on-one scrimmages to practice defense.
Coach Kennedy took over the team last season. Although they did not have the year they would have liked, he is working on bringing more attention to the program.
Two current Lady Rams players who were helping at this year's camp, shared what it is like to be role models for the campers.
"I'm a little nervous because it is my first time trying to teach soccer and everything, but I think we are doing a good job, showing them how to do everything, and help them learn," said MVTHS Junior, Raegan O'Neal.
Sophomore Lady Rams soccer player, Lily Houle added, "You know, I feel like a superstar or something, they are always like, 'oh wow, you're a great ref' or something, it feels good."
The two-day camp wrapped up on Thursday afternoon. Head Coach Rob Kennedy says he hopes to have more camps like this one in the future.