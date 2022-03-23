MHS Holds Annual Winter Sports Banquet

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WSIL) - Most coaches and athletes get involved with sports for the love of the game.
Most are in it for titles and championship, but not all get to win them. Their efforts still often get noticed.
Murphysboro High School held its winter sports award banquet Wednesday night at the school to highlight five athletic teams.
Boys and Girls Basketball, Wrestling, Cheer and Dance athletes were all honored in front of their coaches, friends and family at the Red Devil winter sports awards ceremony.
Coaches were given the chance to honor players on their teams for their hard work and also gave out individual awards including most valuable player, most improved player, newcomer, leadership and many more.
Wrestling coach Shea Baker is a Murphysboro graduate, and reflected on his teams impressive season and what this night means to him.
"It's awesome you know especially to be able to do it as a red devil you know I love Murphysboro wrestling I love Murphysboro you know these wrestlers have really represented our town and our program well and I'm very proud of them."
There were many different awards handed out tonight, here are some of the notable ones.
In boys basketball, Calvon Clemons was named MVP and AJ Walker received the Newcomer Award.
Kayden Gilmore was recognized for the girls basketball leadership award.
Arojae Hart and Dayton Hoffman shared wrestling MVP honors.
Finally, Carlee Pullis and Lily Rudolph were named Co-Devil Dazzlers MVP'S.