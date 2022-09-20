 Skip to main content
Massac County Volleyball sweeps Herrin, Lady Patriots extend winning streak to 8 games

  Updated
HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - The Massac County Lady Patriots Volleyball team has continued to dominate once again this season.

The Lady Patriots took down conference rival Herrin in straight sets (25-17 & 25-19) to move to 18-5 overall, and 5-0 in conference play.

Stat leaders for the Lady Patriots:

Monique Hart: 7 kills, 1 block, 3 aces

Sophie Bormann: 3 kills, 12 digs

Abigail Martin: 9 assists

Libby Conkle: 8 digs

Adalyn Gower: 5 kills, 12 digs

Hannah Edwards: 9 assists

Katie Frazine: 3 kills, 4 aces

Laken Vickers: 2 kills

Next Up: MCHS hosts Benton on Thursday night.

