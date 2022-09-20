Massac County Volleyball sweeps Herrin, Lady Patriots extend winning streak to 8 games

HERRIN, IL (WSIL) - The Massac County Lady Patriots Volleyball team has continued to dominate once again this season.
The Lady Patriots took down conference rival Herrin in straight sets (25-17 & 25-19) to move to 18-5 overall, and 5-0 in conference play.
Stat leaders for the Lady Patriots:
Monique Hart: 7 kills, 1 block, 3 aces
Sophie Bormann: 3 kills, 12 digs
Abigail Martin: 9 assists
Libby Conkle: 8 digs
Adalyn Gower: 5 kills, 12 digs
Hannah Edwards: 9 assists
Katie Frazine: 3 kills, 4 aces
Laken Vickers: 2 kills
Next Up: MCHS hosts Benton on Thursday night.