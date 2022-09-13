 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Massac County Volleyball downs Murphysboro 25-17 & 25-21 to open conference play

  • Updated
  • 0
Massac County Volleyball downs Murphysboro 25-17 & 25-21 to open conference play
Jacob Siegel

Massac County Volleyball downs Murphysboro 25-17 & 25-21 to open conference play

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WISL) -- Conference play officially started tonight for high school volleyball teams in southern Illinois.

The biggest matchup brought us a river-to-river showdown between Murphysboro hosting Massac County.

Both the Red Devils and Patriots already had with double-digit wins entering this contest.

The Lady Patriots took the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-21 to earn victory number 11 on the year.

Stat leaders for the Lady Patriots:

Monique Hart: 11 kills, 2 blocks

Sophie Bormann: 5 kills, 17 digs

Abigail Martin: 12 assists

Libby Conkle: 27 digs, 1 ace

Adalyn Gower: 7 kills, 1 ace

Hannah Edwards: 15 assists, 1 ace

Laken Vickers: 2 kills

Brooklynn Burnett: 1 kill, 2 blocks

Katie Frazine: 5 kills, 1 block

Massac visits Harrisburg on Thursday, while Murphysboro welcomes West Frankfort.

Tags

Recommended for you