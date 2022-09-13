Massac County Volleyball downs Murphysboro 25-17 & 25-21 to open conference play

MURPHYSBORO, IL (WISL) -- Conference play officially started tonight for high school volleyball teams in southern Illinois.
The biggest matchup brought us a river-to-river showdown between Murphysboro hosting Massac County.
Both the Red Devils and Patriots already had with double-digit wins entering this contest.
The Lady Patriots took the first set 25-17 and the second set 25-21 to earn victory number 11 on the year.
Stat leaders for the Lady Patriots:
Monique Hart: 11 kills, 2 blocks
Sophie Bormann: 5 kills, 17 digs
Abigail Martin: 12 assists
Libby Conkle: 27 digs, 1 ace
Adalyn Gower: 7 kills, 1 ace
Hannah Edwards: 15 assists, 1 ace
Laken Vickers: 2 kills
Brooklynn Burnett: 1 kill, 2 blocks
Katie Frazine: 5 kills, 1 block
Massac visits Harrisburg on Thursday, while Murphysboro welcomes West Frankfort.