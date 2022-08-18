Massac County High School Volleyball Holds 'Meet the Lady Patriots Night'

METROPOLIS, IL (WSIL) -- Speaking of Fall sports, volleyball season is almost here and teams are heading into the final stretch of the preseason.
Local High School teams will begin their 2022 season next week and many teams are looking to recapture their success from last year.
In Massac County, the Patriots held their annual "meet the lady patriots" night.
Freshmen, Junior Varsity, and Varsity players were all introduced to fans before starting their scrimmages.
The Freshmen got to play a match against JV, and the Seniors split up and played against each other.
Lots of fans showed up to the event to get an early look at the 2022 Lady Patriots, including a full student section and even the band.
MCHS Volleyball is looking to defend its spot as the River-to-River Conference Champions.
Coaches, players and fans are all excited for the new season.
Massac County will open their season at home. They are hosting Marion at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 23.