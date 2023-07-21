Massac County boys' basketball team raises money for Kaleb Jenkins

METROPOLIS, Ill. -- On Thursday, the Massac County boys' basketball team held a one-day skills camp to raise money for Kaleb Jenkins who is fighting cancer.
During last year's high school basketball season, the Southern Illinois community came together to show support by wearing blue for Massac County High School boys' basketball coach, Joe Hosman's grandson, Graham.
When Coach Hosman found out that Jenkins, who is a MCHS student was battling cancer, he wanted to help.
Coach and the Patriots boys' basketball team decided they would hold a one-day skills development camp to support Jenkins in his fight against cancer.
Instead of charging for the camp, the team asked for donations of any amount to help Jenkins and his family.
Over 80 campers, from 3rd through 8th grade showed up in support of Jenkins. The team worked with players on multiple drills to improve their basketball skills.
Coach Hosman shared why him, and his team decided to hold his camp for Jenkins. The team does not know how much money they have raised quite yet, but coach says he is grateful for everyone that showed up at the camp.