Marion's Evan Noelle commits to John A. Logan Basketball program

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion High School senior Evan Noelle is both one of the best basketball and football players in our area.
The Wildcats senior announced he will play hoops in college over trying to play Quarterback.
Noelle is staying in the 618 and will join the national champion John A. Logan program.
We will see the Shooting Guard in Carterville next fall.
The senior scored 967 points during his career and averaged a little more than 17 points per game this year.
This season he was named first team South 7 all conference selection and received a special mention on the IBCA 3A All-State team.
Noelle will be signing his national letter of intent next Thursday morning.
We will be there and we'll have more from his signing day next week here on News 3.