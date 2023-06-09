 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Marion Wildcats Summer Football Camp brings in huge numbers

  • Updated
  • 0

Annual Marion Wildcats Summer Football Camp brings in huge numbers
Marion Wildcats Summer Football Camp brings in huge numbers

MARION, IL (WSIL) - While there was Friday Night Football tonight in Benton, there was morning football this morning in Marion.

The Wildcats finished up their three day summer camp --- trying to grow to game to kids in our area.

This camp always brings in big numbers this year was no exception - 145 campers.

The drills were the same --- the only thing different this year...The camp is run by new wildcats head coach jason dunning.

He is now calling the shots for the program.

The camp featured a little of everything and wrapped up with a scrimmage.

Coach Dunning knows with these player the future is always uncertain but he saw potential during the three day camp and believes were looking at a lot of future Wildcats.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you