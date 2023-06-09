Marion Wildcats Summer Football Camp brings in huge numbers

MARION, IL (WSIL) - While there was Friday Night Football tonight in Benton, there was morning football this morning in Marion.
The Wildcats finished up their three day summer camp --- trying to grow to game to kids in our area.
This camp always brings in big numbers this year was no exception - 145 campers.
The drills were the same --- the only thing different this year...The camp is run by new wildcats head coach jason dunning.
He is now calling the shots for the program.
The camp featured a little of everything and wrapped up with a scrimmage.
Coach Dunning knows with these player the future is always uncertain but he saw potential during the three day camp and believes were looking at a lot of future Wildcats.