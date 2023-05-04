Marion Wildcats Basketball Star Evan Noelle Signs With John A. Logan

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Marion High School senior and star basketball player Evan Noelle is staying in the 618. On Thursday, he signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at John A. Logan College next year.
One of the best basketball players in our area is joining the national champion John A. Logan program.
Noelle made it official on Thursday morning, signing his NLI in front of family, friends, coaches and teammates.
The Wildcat senior scored 967 points during his career and averaged a little more than 17 points per game this year. This season, he was named First Team South 7 all-conference and received a special mention on the IBCA 3A All-State team.
Evan shared why he decided to stay local and take his basketball skills to John A. Logan next year.
It will be a Marion High School reunion on the court at Logan next year. Evan will be playing alongside 2022 graduate, Rayzhaun Bardo once again. Of course, we will keep an eye on all of the local players at Logan next year.