Marion Volleyball 6-3 following 43rd Annual SI Preview Tournament

CARBONDALE, IL (WSIL) -- Marion Volleyball is 6-3 over its first 9 games.
The Wildcats fell to some of the toughest area teams to open the season.
Over the weekend the navy blue and gold went 3-1, finishing third in the 43rd Annual Southern Illinois Preview Tournament.
The Cats fell to Waterloo, but earned straight set wins over both Cahokia and Anna-Jonesboro. They also beat Carbondale in 3 sets.
MHS has 10 seniors on this years roster and many have played club together since junior high.
Seniors Haylee Lambert and Bailey Williams are the dynamic duo that has helped the navy blue and gold to get off to a fast start.
We caught up with the Cats over the weekend, And they say they know they have the potential to have a fantastic season as long as they play their game and stay positive.
Marion takes its 3 match winning streak on the road starting on Tuesday against Harrisburg. The cats are road until September 22nd.