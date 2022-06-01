Marion Softball plans to prove doubters wrong with deep playoff run

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Marion Softball has been one of the top 3A teams all year long.
Last week the Lady Wildcats edged Carbondale 3-2 in the regional finals to become regional champions.
Last night the team beat Triad 6-2 in the sectional semi-finals. On Friday, the team will play for a sectional title.
The lady wildcats we're back at home practicing today as they gear up to try and make a deep postseason push.
The cats are two wins away from heading to the state tournament for the first time in program history.
Marion beat Highland 9-6 earlier this season, So they like their chances going up against the Bulldogs on Friday.
The wildcats say there are a lot of doubters out there who don't believe they can make history and win it all.