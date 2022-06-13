Marion Softball holds banquet to celebrate fantastic season

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Monday night was a night the Marion Wildcats softball team will remember for a long time.
While they did not win a state title, these ladies accomplished a lot on the diamond this year.
The Lady Wildcats gathered one final time this season, as the team held its annual banquet to reflect on their fantastic year.
It wouldn't be a banquet without some cake! The Wildcats earned a spot in the Sweet 16 this year and also won the South 7 Conference for a 7th consecutive season.
Head coach Joy Neal's squad went an impressive 28-9 this year and that's a big reason to celebrate.
The team handed out individual awards, took photos, and shared laughs.
We spoke with some of the players, and the team says they finally had a chance to soak in all of their success this season and were glad to do it side by side.
"It was pretty awesome, it was really fun winning a lot of games, the beginning was rough but we came together and we won and it was really fun, rising junior Brooklyn Mezo said."
"I'm just glad we made it this far we really faced a lot of adversity in the beginning and I'm glad that we preserved through all that coach always said have fun and we really did that this year, rising senior Kenley Ashmore said."
"When I look at this season, I look at how hard we fought every single game like the beginning of the year we started off. We were down 10 runs and then we came back and beat them 13-12. This year we fought hard and it was just awesome that we could be able to do that, outgoing senior Karris Rhine said.
The Cats also won back-to-back regional crowns as well. The team plans to go a lot further in the playoffs next season.