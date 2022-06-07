Marion Softball holds annual skills and drills summer camp

MARION, IL (WSIL) - Last week the Marion wildcats held their annual football camp. Today, all smiles for summer softball camp with the lady Cats.
Marion holding a skills and drills camp today with the teams players turning into coaches on the field.
Day one of camp was all about defense, skill building, and learning how to properly field grounders and pop-flys.
This group of campers range from 6th to 9th grade and made quite the impression on both the Marion coaching staff as well as the players.
We spoke with some of the Marion players who say they were happy to give back to younger local athletes interested in the game, and they say they recall what it was like to be a camper back years ago.
"Each one of them was at different levels and that is what is awesome about Marion softball is they help adapt with that they help us learn that if we are not at that level then we'll help bring you to a level that is perfect for you and help you be the best you can be, Junior Camryn Harre said."
"This is what me and Camryn did just a little bit ago and we were getting the fundamentals down and now we are out here and we were going to Centralia and playing in those big games so to see them doing the exact same thing it brings a smile to face because I know they are going to be out there too, Senior Karris Rhine said."
The two day camp continues tomorrow with focus shifting to offense. The Wildcats will hold its season ending award banquet early next week.