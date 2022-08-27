Marion Shuts Out Herrin 21-0 in Home Opener

MARION (WSIL) -- Week one of the high school football season is officially in the books. Cross-town opponents Herrin and Marion met up at Wildcat Stadium Saturday night for some Saturday night lights.
The Marion High School band got the game underway with a pre-game performance. The players wearing special uniforms to honor veterans.
Late in the first quarter, Marion quarterback, Evan Noelle's pass is intercepted by Evan Watson. The Tigers sideline was pumped up, but they wouldn't capitalize on the turnover.
Scoreless game in the second quarter, but MHS looking to change that. Noelle finds Talon Hance for a big first down.
A few plays later, Brody Larson in at quarterback, he hands it off to Patrick Walker who gets the touchdown. Wildcats' two-point conversion is successful. They lead 8-0.
With the first half winding down, Larson connects with Tommy Wiseman for the huge gain. The Wildcats would go into halftime up 8-0.
Marion go4es on to shut-out Herrin 21-0 the final score.