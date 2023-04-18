Marion Pitcher Nehemiah Goodman stays local, inks NLI with John A. Logan

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- Many high school athletes in our region are looking to move to the next level in athletics.
Dreams never die and this is the first step.
Marion star Pitcher Nehemiah Goodman is staying local and will pitch for John A. Logan baseball next season.
Goodman is the first of 15 Wildcats to sign his national letter of intent,14 more wildcats sign on the dotted line tomorrow.
He will have Tommy John surgery tomorrow and hopes to be ready for Logan's season opener next year.
The right hander is looking forward to playing college ball, but made a lot of good memories at m-h-s and used today for some reflection as well.
We wish Goodman the best in his recovery from surgery.
Some notable big leaguers who have had successful Tommy John surgery include Adam Wainwright, Chris Carpenter, and John Smoltz and all three have World Series rings.