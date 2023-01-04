Marion High School Volleyball Team Celebrates Remarkable 2022 Season with Team Banquet

MARION, IL (WSIL) -- The Marion High School Volleyball team had quite the 2022 season. The Lady Wildcats were crowned South Seven Champions for the first time in 28 years and grabbed their first Regional Championship title in over a decade.
On Wednesday evening, the team got together one last time to put a bow on the 2022 season. Head Coach Jaime Clark spoke about the memorable season and this special group of girls before handing out team awards.
Clark and her assistant coaches gave out awards for coachability, most-improved, leadership and also a few MVP recognitions.
Eight Lady Wildcats were given South Seven Conference awards for their remarkable efforts this season.
Seniors Haylee Lambert and Sophie Shrum reflected on their final seasons with the team.
"It was unbelievable, looking back at the record-breaking season, we won regionals, we won conference, I mean, I can't even believe it and I'm so happy I did it with this group of girls," said Lambert.
Shrum added, "All of the seniors, and some of the juniors have been playing together for so long, and we've always wanted to accomplish something like that, and just winning South Seven and Regionals was probably the most fun I've ever had in my life. Just getting to celebrate, with all of my best friends, it was really great and probably the highlight of my year."
A big congratulations to the Lady Wildcats volleyball team on a great season!