Marion high school sees record turnout at annual football camp

MARION, IL (WSIL) - With all but one area high school team still playing, it's now camp season for everybody else.
Marion high school is holding its annual football camp for players in third trough 9th grade.
The three day camp at the home of the Wildcats started on Wednesday and concludes on Friday.
Wildcat coaches and players are running the camp Which featured a record turnout of nearly 160 kids. It normally brings in anywhere from 80 to 100 campers but never this many.
The camp featured football basics, individual skills drills along with full games.
Head coach Kerry Martin says he is really impressed with this years camp numbers.